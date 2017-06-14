House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, several others, shot during congressional baseball practice

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others have been shot Wednesday during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was also hit by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a charity baseball practice.

Scalise is expected to be okay and is recovering at George Washington University Hospital. A total of five people were transported, including at least one aide and two police officers.

Fox News reports that the gunman was shot and taken into custody by U.S. Capital Police.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Officers received a call for a multiple shooting on the 400 block of E. Monroe Street in the Delray area of Alexandria, Virginia, at around 7:30 a.m. The location is near a YMCA and a dog park.

Senator Rand Paul was present at the time of the shooting. He told FOX News that he heard 50 to 60 shots ring out. He and an aide hid behind a tree during the attack.

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017

According to Sen. Paul, they were "lucky" that Scalise was there, because he travels with a security detail and without them he believes this would have been a "massacre."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Rep. Ron Desantis said he witnessed a man walk up and ask if it was the Republicans or Democrats playing. It is unknown whether that person was the shooter.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake (R) says Scalise was on second base fielding ground balls when he was shot.

Flake described the shooter as a male in his 40s to 50s, with dark hair.

Flake said that the 10-year-old son of Congressman Joe Barton was at the game and was sheltered in the dugout after the shooting happened.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams confirmed that a member of his staff was shot at the practice. In a statement, Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

The Republican members of congress were practicing for an annual charity baseball game scheduled for Thursday.

Rep. Dennis Ross, Senior Deputy Majority Whip who serves Florida's 15th Congressional District, which includes Hillsborough and Polk counties, is on the congressional baseball team but was not present at the practice Wednesday morning.

Rep. Ross released the following statement, "Cindy's and my thoughts and prayers are with Whip Scalise, the staff, the Capitol Police officers, and the family and friends of those hurt. Our deep appreciation goes out to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement officers for their protection."

Congressman Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since Gabby Giffords in 2011.

The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise released the following statement on his condition following this morning’s shooting: