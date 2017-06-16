30 confirmed dead in London high-rise fire

- London police say the number of victims has increased to 30 in the fire that engulfed a high-rise building.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Friday that 24 people are being treated in the hospital, including 12 in critical care. The number of victims is expected to grow.

Authorities say they've examined original location of fire and there is no indication it was started deliberately.

Prime Minister Theresa May is speaking with survivors. May visited Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which is treating eight people. Three are in critical condition.

The visit can be seen as a response to the anger of residents from the west London neighborhood because May had visited the scene of the fire without meeting victims. Other members of her Conservative Party urged her to show concern for the dozens of victims and survivors of the blaze.

May will later chair a meeting on how the authorities can help affected communities and victims recover.

This is a developing story.

