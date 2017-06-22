Van repossessed while girl, 7, sleeping inside

- Police have a lot of questions for a mother and a tow truck driver after they say the driver repossessed a van, overnight -– with the woman’s seven-year-old daughter sleeping inside.

They say the call came as in as an abduction at 2:30 a.m. in West Philadelphia, at 45th and Chestnut streets.

The 26-year-old mom had told them she ran into her workplace for five minutes and then realized a tow truck had taken her van with her daughter away.

She called police. They caught up and pulled over the tow truck driver a few blocks away, at 50th Street and Woodland Avenue.

They found the girl sleeping in the back of the van. Mother and daughter were reunited.

Everyone and everything were still at the scene at 5:30 a.m.

Police told FOX 29’s Sabina Kuriakose they want to know why the woman left her seven-year-old daughter all alone at 2:30 a.m. and why the tow truck driver didn’t check inside well enough.