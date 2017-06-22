Missing Bedford teen ID'd as body found in landfill

Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Arlington landfill Wednesday afternoon is that of a missing Bedford teen. Police are now trying to retrace her steps.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill’s body was found in the Republic Service Arlington Landfill Wednesday. A landfill employee discovered her body.

The news was not only hard for Kaytlynn's family but her friends and classmates as well. They held a vigil for the girl at Central Junior High in Euless. Friends and their parents gathered to sing songs, say prayers and share memories of Kaytlynn.

It was a day that left many struggling to make sense of the girl's death. Macayla Moore, Kaytlynn’s former stepsister, says when she saw she was missing earlier this week she knew something was wrong.

"She'd always go home to her mom and tell her, ‘Hey, I'm going to this person's house,’” Moore explained. “Her mom and her had that great kind of relationship."

Bedford police confirmed Kaytlynn's body was found in the landfill. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not ruled on the cause of death.

She was last seen walking her dog near her apartment on Oak Creek Lane Monday night about 6:20 p.m. Police say her parents went looking for her after about 30 minutes and reported her missing about an hour and a half later.

Bedford police say at the time there was no evidence the 14-year-old was in danger and that they did not have any reason to suspect foul play, so an Amber Alert was not issued.

Police answered no questions at a news conference. A lieutenant only read a prepared statement.

"We are shocked and saddened with this tragic news," the lieutenant read. "We will pursue every lead, leave no stone unturned, and bring the person or persons responsible for Kaytlynn's death to justice."

Residents at the apartment complex are worried now that whoever is responsible for the girl's death is still out there and have questions. Is it someone she knew or someone with ties to the apartment complex?

"It hit really close to home,” said resident Stephanie Allen. “And it hurts my heart to know that this has happened because it could be anybody's child. They were in the building right next to mine. It could be anyones. This is really too close. It's really sad."

The news hit Kaytlynn's young friends especially hard.

"I don't understand it at all,” Brooke Kirkland said. “She was 14. What did she do to you? She's just out here doing her normal thing and she's just gone."

“She wanted to go to Oklahoma University she wanted to be an OU Sooner and play softball there,” Moore said. “It's just heartbreaking that she'll never get that chance now."

A press conference will be held at the Bedford Police Department at 10 a.m. Friday.