Washington road rage: Subaru rams Jeep three times for passing on shoulder

- A motorist in Washington state saw vehicle after vehicle illegally passing her on the highway shoulder and she became so frustrated that she rammed one of the cars three times, according to State Patrol.

Traffic on Highway 516 in Kent Tuesday was backed up for several miles when drivers began to use the highway’s shoulder to bypass traffic, a state trooper said.

The driver of a Subaru Impreza became so angry at the cars passing her by that she eventually drove partially onto the shoulder herself, right as a Jeep Cherokee began to drive by, according to The News Tribune.

The Jeep, according to the trooper, tried moving to the right to get out of the way of the Subaru, when the Subaru’s driver grew even more frustrated and struck the Jeep three times.

Both drivers were cited in the traffic ordeal.

Pic from crash on SR 516 yesterday. Jeep was passing on shoulder. Subaru upset w/ Jeep striking it at least 3 times! Tickets for both. pic.twitter.com/ZBrIlkqHRf — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 21, 2017

