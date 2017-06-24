World Vitiligo Day Celebrated in Detroit

Detroit is the host location for the United States on World Vitiligo Day, which began in 2011 as a way to recognize and raise awareness for people with the disease.

This past year, vitiligo organizations across the U.S. met in Washington, D.C. for the first national celebration of the event. This year, more than 200 people are expected to convene at the Westin Hotel in Southfield on June 25, including several doctors, patients and other advocates for research.

Doctors John Harris and Iltefat Hanzavi joined vitiligo patients and support group team members Lori Glenn-Harris and Fox2's own Lee Thomas in the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss the event and importance of continued research.

