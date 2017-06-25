Man accused of holding Charlotte teen in GA home appears in court

- The man accused of holding a missing teen in his Georgia home for more than a year appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was arrested on charges that include sex offenses, cruelty to children and false imprisonment after a missing 17-year-old girl was found at his Seneca Trail home in Duluth.

The teen went missing more than a year ago. According to authorities, she left her home near Charlotte, North Carolina in May 2016.

A Special Agent in Charlotte received information that the teen was in the Atlanta area. Over the weekend, FBI Atlanta agents and detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to the Duluth address, and recovered the teen. She's since reunited with her parents.

The FBI said the parents are grateful for the outpouring of support they received while she was missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.

"We found my starlight and after a brief hospital stay she will return to her home," one family member wrote on Facebook. "It is a blessing from God. Please pray for our family."

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office records, Wysolovski has been charged with aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and deprivation, interference with custody, and false imprisonment.

Wysolovski bought the home in Duluth on April 14, 2017, according to the Gwinnett County Property Assessor's website. His neighbors in Duluth said they were shocked what they thought was just a quiet couple was actually something criminal.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, actually that someone could do that," said Jennifer Elmore, who lives next door to the home.

“This is Duluth. I mean, nothing bad—you never hear about anything bad happening, but I guess things can happen anywhere and it's—I don't know—it's surreal. I don't really know how to feel about it, except I'm glad that she's safe now," said Jennifer Cabrera, another next door neighbor.

FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into the teen's disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

NOTE: Due to the nature of the charges involved in the case, FOX 5 is no longer using the name or picture of the teenager.