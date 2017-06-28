Police: Father and son overtake home invasion suspect

By: Marc Teichner

Posted: Jun 28 2017 06:14AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 10:58AM EDT

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning that happened after a father and his 16-year-old son turned the tables on a home invasion suspect. 

DeKalb County police said around 2 a.m., a gunman forced his way into an apartment located near Stonecrest Mall. Police said the father and his teenage son were inside the unit. 

The father and son apparently didn't have any cash, so the gunman forced the victims into his pickup truck and made them drive to a SunTrust located on Panola Road.

Once the truck parked at the bank, the father and son made their move, according to police.

While struggling with the home invader over his weapon, the gun went off at least twice.  

Police said the suspect died at the scene.

Both the father and son waited for police to arrive and are cooperating with the investigation. 

