<script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413868214" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 A witness in a high profile murder trial involving a Navy SEAL confessed to killing the victim the victim" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/a-witness-in-a-high-profile-murder-trial-involving-a-navy-seal-confessed-to-killing-the-victim" addthis:title="A witness in a high profile murder trial involving a Navy SEAL confessed to killing the victim"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413868214.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var Navy File Photo. Navy Special Warfare Trident insignia worn by qualified U.S. Navy SEALs.

Posted Jun 20 2019 06:32PM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Navy File Photo.&nbsp;Navy Special Warfare Trident insignia worn by qualified U.S. Navy SEALs." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Navy File Photo. Navy Special Warfare Trident insignia worn by qualified U.S. Navy SEALs.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413868214-136230499" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/05/03/us%20navy%20seal%20logo_1462294520747_1256017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Navy File Photo.&nbsp;Navy Special Warfare Trident insignia worn by qualified U.S. Navy SEALs." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Navy File Photo. Navy Special Warfare Trident insignia worn by qualified U.S. Navy SEALs.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413868214" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - A witness called to testify against a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder said Thursday that he killed the victim, a bombshell admission he described as an act of mercy for the wounded Islamic State fighter.</p><p>Special Operator 1st Class Corey Scott said he asphyxiated the adolescent prisoner in Iraq two years ago after Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed him. </p><p>A visibly angry prosecutor accused Scott of lying, saying he had told investigators a different story over the months and changed it only after a judge granted him immunity and ordered him to testify.</p><p>The testimony is the latest setback for prosecutors and a big boost for Gallagher, who is fighting charges of premeditated murder in the boy's death and attempted murder in the shooting of civilians.</p><p>Before the stabbing, Scott said that he and Gallagher had stabilized the sedated prisoner who was wounded in an airstrike and that he was breathing normally through a tube inserted to clear his airway.</p><p>Scott said he was shocked when Gallagher, the platoon's leader, stabbed the boy at least once below the collarbone. He said there was no medical reason for it. Gallagher then grabbed his medical bag and walked away.</p><p>"I was startled and froze up for a little bit," Scott said. </p><p>Scott said the boy would have survived the stabbing, but he plugged the youth's breathing tube with his thumb because he believed the prisoner would eventually be tortured by the Iraqi forces who captured him and delivered him to the SEAL compound for medical treatment. </p><p>"I knew he was going to die anyway, and I wanted to save him from waking up to whatever would happen to him," Scott said.</p><p>Scott was the fourth SEAL to take the stand and second to say he witnessed the stabbing. Prosecutors have alleged that the stabbing killed the boy.</p><p>The prosecutor, Lt. Brian John, accused Scott of lying, saying he had changed his story only after being granted immunity that prevents him from being charged in the killing.</p><p>"So you can stand up there and you can lie about how you killed the ISIS prisoner so Chief Gallagher does not have to go to jail," John said. "You don't want Chief Gallagher to go to jail, do you?"</p><p>"He's got a wife and family," Scott said. "I don't think he should be spending his life in prison."</p><p>Scott met repeatedly with investigators and never revealed he had anything to do with the death, John said. He had always asserted that there was no way to save the prisoner's life.</p><p>Scott said no one asked him how the patient died and acknowledged the immunity deal allowed him to finally fess up.</p><p>He wanted to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when called by the prosecution, but the judge rejected that. Capt. Aaron Rugh granted him immunity and ordered him to take the stand.</p><p>The testimony follows another serviceman who described the stabbing and a former SEAL who said Gallagher later scoffed that the victim was "just an ISIS dirtbag." </p><p>The former SEAL, Dylan Dille, also described several instances when he said Gallagher had fired at civilians, once shooting an old man.</p><p>Scott said he did not recall previously telling investigators that Gallagher had shot women and children. </p><p>The defense has said Gallagher only treated the prisoner for a collapsed lung and that disgruntled sailors fabricated the murder accusations because he was a demanding leader and they didn't want him promoted.</p><p>Gallagher's case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who ordered him moved from the brig to Navy hospital earlier this year and is reportedly considering a pardon.</p><p>The case has been mired with news leaks of investigative documents that are under court order only to be shared among lawyers.</p><p>The judge recently removed the lead prosecutor from the case over a bungled effort to track emails sent to defense lawyers in order to find the source of the leaks.</p><p>Rugh determined that the effort, which was quickly discovered by the defense, violated Gallagher's constitutional rights against illegal searches and the right to counsel by interfering with attorney-client privilege.</p><p>He declined to dismiss the case but freed Gallagher, reduced the maximum possible punishment from life in prison without parole to the possibility of parole, and made it easier for the defense to get a more favorable jury.</p><p>The seven-man jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors -- all veterans of war zones. A two-thirds majority -- at least five -- is needed to convict. src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sheriff_slams_FL_deputy_arrested_for_sol_0_7427137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sheriff_slams_FL_deputy_arrested_for_sol_0_7427137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sheriff_slams_FL_deputy_arrested_for_sol_0_7427137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sheriff_slams_FL_deputy_arrested_for_sol_0_7427137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sheriff_slams_FL_deputy_arrested_for_sol_0_7427137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Florida deputy has been fired and arrested after investigators learned he tried to lure a Polk County child for sex, officials announced Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida deputy arrested for trying to lure Winter Haven child for sex, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida deputy has been fired and arrested after investigators learned he tried to lure a Polk County child for sex, officials announced Wednesday.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one of their own, 41-year-old Cansas Sadler, Jr., came in contact with the 9-year-old girl through an online game called, “The Wolf,” reports The Northwest Florida Daily News . Sadler allegedly pretended to be an 11-year-old named, “Jade.” The child lives in Winter Haven, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.</p><p>WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/man-convicted-of-rape-tracks-down-and-attacks-same-victim-3-days-after-being-released-from-jail" title="Man convicted of rape tracks down and allegedly attacks same victim after being released from jail" data-articleId="413727510" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A homeless man convicted of raping a woman is suspected of tracking her down and attacking her three days after he was released from jail." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man convicted of rape tracks down and allegedly attacks same victim after being released from jail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a man convicted of raping a Seattle-area woman tracked the victim down and attacked her three days after he was released from jail.</p><p>The Seattle Times reports police are looking for 35-year-old Francisco Carranza-Ramirez who is wanted on charges of assault, harassment and intimidating a witness.</p><p>Authorities say the 32-year-old victim was strangled and beaten outside her White Center apartment building and in front of her toddler Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/timeline-mysterious-deaths-of-us-tourists-reported-in-dominican-republic" title="Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic" data-articleId="413767728" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/American_tourist_deaths_reported_in_Domi_0_7420976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was unclear if any of the deaths were linked, but tourism officials in the Dominican Republic said that the FBI and health specialists were investigating many of the cases." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rash of U.S. tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic under mysterious medical circumstances have been reported over the past year.</p><p>The deaths, which have mostly been brought to light by family and friends, involve people who were believed to be generally healthy and showed no signs of illness before their trips. </p><p>It was unclear if any of the deaths were linked, but tourism officials in the Dominican Republic said that the FBI and health specialists were investigating many of the cases.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/SACRAMENTO%20SUSPECT%20PICTURE_1561065562039.png_7426305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="On Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 5:55 a.m., the Sacramento Police Department booked 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos on charges relating to the murder of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan." title="SACRAMENTO SUSPECT PICTURE_1561065562039.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/103-year-old-runner-becomes-oldest-woman-to-compete-on-american-track"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/hawkins-ap-wnyw_1560975761863_7420205_ver1.0_1280_720%20THUMB_1560984539565.jpg_7420689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Julia Hawkins, 103, has become the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico on Monday, according to event organizers. (Photo Courtesy: Brit Huckabay/NSGA)" title="Senior Games Athletics_1560984539565-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/returning-citizen-opens-startup-on-detroit-s-east-side-10-20-30"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/17/Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_7411734_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Returning_citizen_opens_startup_on_Detro_0_20190617235006"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Returning citizen opens startup on Detroit's east side: 10 20 30</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/at-least-2-injured-in-toronto-raptors-victory-rally-gunfire-police-say-crowd-runs-from-scene"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/Video%20of%20crowd%20toronto_1560805599561.jpg_7410046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Videos from the scene showed many in the crowd running near the Toronto Raptors' victory rally and parade. So who gets it?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-month-after-carlos-hall-was-found-killed-in-his-home-family-wants-closure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/197B82DDDB604F6FAB88FCE8AC1DABE6_1561070625946_7427444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 month after Carlos Hall was found killed in his home, family wants closure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-sheriff-pushes-to-expand-police-athletic-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Oakland_County_sheriff_pushing_to_expand_0_7426900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County Sheriff pushes to expand Police Athletic Program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/elmo-stopped-by-a-detroit-early-learning-center-today-to-teach-kids-about-music" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Elmo_stopped_by_a_Detroit_Public_Schools_0_7427117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elmo stopped by a Detroit early learning center today to teach kids about music</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/livonia-families-claim-ford-s-clean-up-of-cancer-causing-chemicals-has-failed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Livonia_families_claim_Ford_s_clean_up_o_0_7427218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Livonia families claim Ford's clean up of cancer-causing chemicals has failed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 