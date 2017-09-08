Active shooter arrested at Ohio high school

- Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they are responding to a report of an active shooter at a school in the city and have already taken the suspect in custody.

According to a tweet from the Columbus Police Department, an active shooter was reported just around 8:30 at Scioto High School in Columbus.

The school was placed on lockdown around 8:50 a.m.

The school was placed on lockdown and the suspect has been placed into custody around 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more from FOX 28.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police later tweeted that SWAT made an arrest, the gun was taken, and no students or staff were injured.