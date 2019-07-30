< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. After mom's death, son finds dead baby stored in family freezer after mistaking box for wedding cake Jul 30 2019 Posted Jul 30 2019 12:05PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 12:00PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 12:06PM EDT Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box (pictured left) that had been left in his mother's freezer (pictured right) for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith) Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box (pictured left) that had been left in his mother's freezer (pictured right) for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith) Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box (pictured left) that had been left in his mother's freezer (pictured right) for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith) Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box that had been left in his mother's freezer for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith) Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box that had been left in his mother's freezer for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith) (Adam Smith)" title="baby in freezer adam smith -073019_1564502404486.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/baby%20in%20freezer_1564502406925.JPG_7559737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box that had been left in his mother's freezer for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith)" title="baby in freezer_1564502406925.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/baby%20in%20freezer%20fridge_1564502404240.JPG_7559735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Adam Smith, 37, opened a wrapped box that had been left in his mother's freezer for as long as he can remember. (Adam Smith)" title="baby in freezer fridge_1564502404240.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/after-mom-s-death-son-finds-dead-baby-stored-in-family-freezer-after-mistaking-box-for-wedding-cake" data-title="Man finds dead baby hidden in mom's freezer" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/after-mom-s-death-son-finds-dead-baby-stored-in-family-freezer-after-mistaking-box-for-wedding-cake" addthis:title="Man finds dead baby hidden in mom's freezer" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/us-and-world-news/after-mom-s-death-son-finds-dead-baby-stored-in-family-freezer-after-mistaking-box-for-wedding-cake?fbclid=IwAR3d-76jbSrEhTYZb3Tnk3pWbD3yZVdU3tJBZOMNll30nU7emav-XQ2V0cE";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421101448" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. LOUIS (FOX 2)</strong> - A Missouri man cleaning out the freezer of his recently deceased mother made a grisly discovery Saturday night when he found the mummified body of an infant -- who he believes might be his sister -- in a box that for decades he thought held a wedding cake.</p><p>Adam Smith, 37, had been living with his mother inside her St. Louis apartment to care for her before she died of cancer. After her death, he decided to clean out the residence she called home for years.</p><p>Smith was going through the freezer when he found a box that had been in the freezer since he was a kid. He told <a href="https://fox2now.com/2019/07/29/days-after-his-mothers-death-man-finds-dead-baby-stored-in-family-freezer/" target="_blank"><strong><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Fox2" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Fox2</span> St. Louis</strong></a> that his mother always told him not to touch it and he assumed it was a frozen wedding cake or something sentimental.</p><p>With his mother gone and the cleanup under way, he opened it.</p><p>"There was a pink blanket, baby blanket, and when I reached down and touched it I could feel a foot," Smith said, adding he "could see the baby's head with hair -- hair was still attached to it, smooth."</p><p>He called police who are investigating what they consider to be a suspicious death.</p><p>Smith said he thinks the body might be that of his older sister and remembers his mother talking about losing a child at birth. He was also told by a relative that she gave birth to twins, one of whom she gave up for adoption and one of whom died.</p><p>Smith will have to wait for the autopsy results to confirm that it's his sister.</p><p>"Who absolutely keeps their own child in a box for this long and never talk about it," he said. "I just have so many thoughts and it's just insane. I have to wait for the autopsy to see if that baby ever took a breath and I can not help it to think she might have done something to it. I just can't help it."</p><p>Smith said the discovery may have come too late, and he worries he'll never get closure regarding the infant's death now that his mother is gone.</p><p>"I'm 37 and it has been in my freezer for 37 years and I was always told it was a wedding cake top," Smith told <a href="https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/i-want-more-answers-man-finds-frozen-baby-in-moms-freezer-in-south-st-louis/63-e0f2345f-5de1-4b08-935f-acb6496ad142" target="_blank"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KSDK" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KSDK</span></a>. 