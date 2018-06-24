6 suspects in NJ, 2 in NYC arrested for Bronx murder

- Eight men are in custody in connection with last Wednesday's killing of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, which was captured on surveillance video and sparked widespread community outrage.

Police in New Jersey arrested six suspects in Paterson on Sunday. The men are believed to be members if the Dominican gang known as the Trinitarios, prosecutors said.

At a court hearing Tuesday afternoon, Jose Muniz, 21, Jose Tavarez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, Danel Fernandez, 21 Santiago Rodriguez, 24, and Joniki Martinez, 24, waived their right to contest extradition to New York City. They are expected to be arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on Wednesday.

RELATED: CALLS TO CLOSE BODEGA WHERE KILLING OCCURRED

The NYPD arrested Kevin Alvarez, 19, of the Bronx, on Sunday. He was charged with murder and gang assault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday. His attorney said his client and his client's family "have expressed that their hearts go out to the victim in this case."

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark on Tuesday said police have an eighth man in custody in connection with the case. Alvin Garcia is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, she said.

Police said the attack was gang-related, but have provided no motive. It was reportedly a case of mistaken identity involving another man in a sexually explicit video circulating on social media.

Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior," was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. He was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for wakes on Monday and Tuesday.

At the funeral home, Lesandro's father showed a fresh tattoo of his son on the back of his hand.

"My son was my son, but he was my best friend," Lisandro Guzman told the Daily News. "He comes to me for everything. My heart is broken, really broken."

One gang member went so far as to post an apology on social media for the teen's killing. Guzman-Feliz was in the NYPD Explorers program and had wanted to become a New York City police officer when he got older.

A large memorial formed outside the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was killed.

Thousands of people paid their respects to Guzman-Feliz's family at a wake Monday night. Police Commissioner James O'Neill was among the police brass that attended.

Earlier Monday, NBA star Carmelo Anthony visited a memorial of candles and photographs set up outside the deli and the Feliz family home.

Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia and singer Rihanna, among other celebrities, reacted with posts on social media expressing their condolences.

The hashtag "#JusticeForJunior" has gone viral.

UPDATE: Arrests have been made and more are anticipated. Suspects are currently being questioned. We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling #800577TIPS. The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/4a3um4XkMd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2018

It hurts me every time I see a story like this in the news. I’m a father of four and couldn’t imagine losing any one of my own kids. The violence and hate needs to stop. There’s too much other stuff already going on in this world. #JusticeForJunior pic.twitter.com/OdMv9Vs1Uu — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 23, 2018

With the Associated Press