<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story409210154" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409210154" data-article-version="1.0">Bill Buckner, star hitter known for one of baseball's most infamous plays, dies at 69</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/bill-buckner-star-hitter-known-for-one-of-baseball-s-most-infamous-plays-dies-at-69" addthis:title="Bill Buckner, star hitter known for one of baseball's most infamous plays, dies at 69"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409210154.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409210154");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409210154-409210129"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409210154-409210129" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/wjbk_bill%20buckner_052719_1558990955662.jpg_7316296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-409210154" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - Bill Buckner, a star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history, died Monday. He was 69.</p><p>He died after a long battle with Lewy body dementia, Buckner's family said in a statement. The disease causes Alzheimer's-like symptoms along with movement and other problems.</p><p>"Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life," his family said.</p><p>Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career. He was long considered a gritty player, a gamer who would be welcome on any team. A reliable fielder, too.</p><p>But it was a little groundball in the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy.</p><p>Trying for their first crown since 1918, the Boston Red Sox led the New York Mets 5-3 going into the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 6 at Shea Stadium. The Mets tied it with two outs., then Mookie Wilson hit a trickler up the first base line that rolled through Buckner's legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run.</p><p>The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until they won the championship in 2004.</p><p>In the aftermath of Boston's near-miss, Buckner became a target of fans in New England and beyond, with his misplay shown over and over on highlight reels.</p><p>Buckner was released by the Red Sox the following summer, went on to play for the Angels and Royals, and returned to Boston for his final season in 1990, playing 22 games.</p><p>In 2008, Buckner accepted an invitation to throw out the first ball for the home opener at Fenway Park as the Red Sox celebrated winning another title.</p><p>Buckner drew loud cheers as he walked from the Green Monster in left field to the mound, and made his ceremonial toss to former teammate Dwight Evans.</p><p>Buckner said the moment was "probably about as emotional as it could get."</p><p>"I really had to forgive," he said later that day, "not the fans of Boston per se, but I would have to say, in my heart, I had to forgive the media for what they put me and my family through. So I've done that. I'm over that. And I'm just happy that I just try to think of the positive. The happy things."</p><p>"You can look at that Series and point fingers in a whole bunch of different directions," Buckner said. "We did the best we could to win there and it just didn't happen and I didn't feel like I deserved" so much blame.</p><p>Cleveland manager Terry Francona was the Red Sox skipper that afternoon at Fenway. On Monday, with the Indians set to play in Boston, Francona reflected on that experience.</p><p>"I thought it was kind of a healing moment, it seemed, for a lot of people and for him, I hope," Francona said. "You have to be up here to understand how people take things that happen. I thought that was a really cool moment."</p><p>Buckner lived in Boise, Idaho, after he finished playing. He was the hitting coach for the Chicago Cubs' minor league affiliate in Boise in 2012-13, owned three car dealerships and several commercial properties in Idaho.</p><p>Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts called Buckner a "great ballplayer and beloved member of the Cubs family."</p><p>Buckner also became friendly with Wilson, who hit that grounder. While Buckner was long criticized for the error, many in baseball contend that even if the ball had been handled cleanly, the speedy Wilson would have beaten it anyway.</p><p>Buckner made his big league debut with the Dodgers at 19 in 1969, was a batting champ with the Cubs and played until he was 40. He had a career .289 average and over 100 RBIs in three seasons, twice with Boston. Buckner finished with 174 home runs and 1,208 RBIs.</p><p>He is survived by his wife, Jody, two daughters and one son.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story409210154 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More US and World News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/us-and-world-news/john-krasinski-encourages-fans-to-take-the-murph-challenge-for-memorial-day" title="John Krasinski encourages fans to take The Murph Challenge for Memorial Day"
>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>John Krasinski encourages fans to take The Murph Challenge for Memorial Day</h4>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors&nbsp;Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Memorial Day is known for barbecues and beers but most importantly, it's also time to thank veterans for their service to the country.</p><p>John Krasinski is just one actor out of many who took a little time out of his busy pre-Memorial week to give a special shout out to all the service men and women in the United States and challenge his millions of followers to complete The Murph Challenge.</p><p>The Murph Challenge is an extremely hard exercise circuit that honors U.S. Navy SEAL LT. Michael Murphy who designed the workout while on deployment. He was later killed in combat and received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his bravery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fiat-chrysler-proposes-merger-with-french-carmaker-renault" title="Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Detroit_city_council_passes_Fiat_Chrysle_0_7298891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Detroit_city_council_passes_Fiat_Chrysle_0_7298891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Detroit_city_council_passes_Fiat_Chrysle_0_7298891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Detroit_city_council_passes_Fiat_Chrysle_0_7298891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/21/Detroit_city_council_passes_Fiat_Chrysle_0_7298891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with French carmaker Renault</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press
</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:49AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:15AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>PARIS (AP) - Fiat Chrysler on Monday proposed a merger with France's Renault, in a deal that would create the world's third-biggest automaker and save billions needed to invest in the race to make new electric and autonomous vehicles.</p><p>Shares of both companies jumped on reports of a merger. The joint company would be 50 percent owned by Fiat Chrysler shareholders and 50 percent by Renault shareholders, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement.</p><p>The proposal indicated that Renault's existing alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi could continue and that the companies would benefit financially from the deal through extra savings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/vigil-held-to-remember-girl-killed-in-street-racing-crash" title="Vigil held to remember girl killed in street racing crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-INTRO_%20LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20CRASH%209P_KDFWc7c2_146.mxf_00.00.02.05_1558977101214.png_7315874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-INTRO_%20LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20CRASH%209P_KDFWc7c2_146.mxf_00.00.02.05_1558977101214.png_7315874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-INTRO_%20LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20CRASH%209P_KDFWc7c2_146.mxf_00.00.02.05_1558977101214.png_7315874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-INTRO_%20LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20CRASH%209P_KDFWc7c2_146.mxf_00.00.02.05_1558977101214.png_7315874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-INTRO_%20LAKE%20JUNE%20FATAL%20CRASH%209P_KDFWc7c2_146.mxf_00.00.02.05_1558977101214.png_7315874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Vigil held to remember girl killed in street racing crash</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff
</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The family of a girl who was killed by a car that was street racing, held a vigil Sunday evening to honor her memory.</p><p>The vigil for Olivia Mendez was held at the site where she was killed Friday night during a street racing incident.</p><p>MORE: Girl killed, another child in critical condition after street racing crash in Dallas</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo courtesy: Haley Leach via Facebook)" title="ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_20190524214036"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Inkster_celebrates_50th_Memorial_Day_Par_0_7317131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Celebrating Vietnam veteran, Inkster puts on 50th Memorial Day parade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/entrepreneur-rehabs-blighted-detroit-building-into-future-organic-restaurant-and-bar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Ivy_Kitchen_and_Cocktails_almost_ready_f_0_7316926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Entrepreneur rehabs blighted Detroit building into future organic restaurant and bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pontiac-s-citizens-gather-to-remember-victims-of-violence-on-memorial-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Pontiac_community_remembers_victims_and__0_7316748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pontiac's citizens gather to remember victims of violence on Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-looking-for-help-after-women-s-body-discovered-on-city-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Officers_looking_for_help_after_dead_bod_0_7316735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Officers_looking_for_help_after_dead_bod_0_7316735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Officers_looking_for_help_after_dead_bod_0_7316735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Officers_looking_for_help_after_dead_bod_0_7316735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Officers_looking_for_help_after_dead_bod_0_7316735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Police looking for help after women's body discovered on city's East Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/91-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-honored-at-walled-lake-memorial-day-parade" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Walled_Lake_s_Memorial_Day_parade_brough_0_7316641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Walled_Lake_s_Memorial_Day_parade_brough_0_7316641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Walled_Lake_s_Memorial_Day_parade_brough_0_7316641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/Walled_Lake_s_Memorial_Day_parade_brough_0_7316641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 