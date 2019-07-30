< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Democratic presidential hopefuls during the national anthem ahead of the first round of the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Democratic presidential hopefuls during the national anthem ahead of the first round of the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Democratic presidential hopefuls during the national anthem ahead of the first round of the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Democratic presidential hopefuls during the national anthem ahead of the first round of the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) Fact checking claims from the 2020 Democratic debate in Detroit

Posted Jul 30 2019 10:32PM EDT And we won't meet that challenge with half-steps, half-measures or only half the country."</p> <p>THE FACTS: Scientists don't agree on an approximate time frame, let alone an exact number of years, for how much time we have left to stave off the deadliest extremes of climate change.</p> <p>A report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, drawn from the work of hundreds of scientists, uses 2030 as a prominent benchmark because signatories to the Paris climate change agreement have pledged emission cuts by then. But it's not a last-chance, hard deadline for action, as it has been interpreted in some quarters.</p> <p>The report forecasts that global warming is likely to increase by 0.5 degrees Celsius or 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit between 2030 and 2052 "if it continues to increase at the current rate." The climate has already warmed by 1 degree C or 1.8 degrees F since the pre-Industrial Age.</p> <p>As much as climate scientists see the necessity for broad and immediate action to address global warming, they do not agree on an imminent point of no return.</p> <p>___</p> <p>BERNIE SANDERS: Benefits under his health care plan "will be better because 'Medicare for All' is comprehensive and covers all health care needs."</p> <p>THE FACTS: On paper, the Vermont senator is right. In real life, if he's elected president, the result might be quite different.</p> <p>Sanders' "Medicare for All" bill calls for a government plan that would cover all medical care, prescriptions, dental and vision care, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and home and community-based long-term care services with virtually no copays or deductibles. The only exception would be a modest copay for certain high-cost medications.</p> <p>But other countries with national health care plans are not as generous with benefits and also make use of copays to manage costs. Canada, often held up as a model by Sanders, does not have universal coverage for prescription drugs. Canadians rely on a mix of private insurance and public plans to pay for their prescriptions.</p> <p>If Sanders is elected president, a Congress grappling with how to pass his plan may well pare back some of its promises. So there's no guarantee that benefits "will be better" for everybody, particularly people who now have the most generous health insurance.</p> <p>___</p> <p>SANDERS: "49 percent of all new income is going to the top 1 percent."</p> <p>THE FACTS: That is probably exaggerated. The figure comes from a short paper by Emmanuel Saez, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, and leading researcher on inequality, and doesn't include the value of fringe benefits, such as health insurance, or the effects of taxes and government benefit programs such as Social Security.</p> <p>But Saez and another Berkeley economist, Gabriel Zucman , have recently compiled a broader data set that does include those items and finds the top 1% has captured roughly 25% of the income growth since the recession ended. That's certainly a lot lower but still a substantial share. Income inequality has sharply increased in the past four decades, but since the recession, data from the Congressional Budget Office shows that it has actually narrowed slightly.</p> <p>___</p> <p>TIM RYAN, U.S. representative from Ohio: "The economic system that used to create 30, 40, 50 dollar-an-hour jobs that you could have a good solid middle class living now forces us to have two or three jobs just to get by."</p> <p>THE FACTS: Most Americans, by far, only work one job, and the numbers who juggle more than one have declined over a quarter century.</p> <p>In the mid-1990s, the percentage of workers holding multiple jobs peaked at 6.5%. The rate dropped significantly, even during the Great Recession, and has been hovering for a nearly a decade at about 5% or a little lower. In the latest monthly figures, from June, 5.2% of workers were holding more than one job.</p> <p>Hispanic and Asian workers are consistently less likely than white and black workers to be holding multiple jobs. Bernie Sanders and Elizbeth Warren clashed with the more moderate slew of candidates over Medicare for All and immigration during the first night of the Democratic debates in Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Liberals clash with moderates over Medicare for All, immigration and race in 2nd Democratic debate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span>, <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 12:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first heat of the Democrats' second round of presidential primary debates in Detroit featured 10 candidates vying for the nomination, and the discussions became heated over issues and policies surrounding health care, race, immigration, the military and age.</p><p>Within minutes of starting their opening statements, the candidates emphasized the need to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.</p><p>Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were at center stage, giving voters on the party's left flank a chance to size up the two leading progressives in their first head-to-head match-up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/police-seek-woman-who-urinated-on-potatoes-in-pa-walmart" title="Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in: report" data-articleId="421073563" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20walmart%20potatoes_1564488351254.jpg_7559352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are seeking a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman accused of urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandra Deabler, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. ( FOX NEWS ) - The woman who was accused of urinating on potatoes inside a Pennsylvania Walmart has reportedly turned herself in.</p><p>The suspect, identified as Grace Brown, turned herself into authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to WTAE-TV reporter Marcie Cipriani .</p><p>NEW: Police say Grace Brown will be charged with Criminal Mischief, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness for urinating on potatoes inside the West Mifflin Walmart #WTAE pic.twitter.com/qOvA2RgboI — Marcie Cipriani (@ MCipriani _ WTAE ) July 30, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2nd-democratic-debate-is-make-or-break-before-field-narrows-heres-what-to-expect-on-night-1" title="What to expect on night 1 of Detroit's democratic debates" data-articleId="421129057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/Here_s_what_to_expect_on_night_1_of_the__0_7559987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The second debate will be a crucial moment in the Democratic primary — roughly half the candidates are at risk of not clearing the higher bar set by the Democratic National Committee for the next round in September. Here's what to expect as the can" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What to expect on night 1 of Detroit's democratic debates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last month's presidential debate offered voters an introduction to the Democratic field. Round two in Detroit promises to be more like an episode of the TV reality show "Survivor."</p><p>Spread over back-to-back nights, 20 White House hopefuls will take the stage at a crucial point in the Democratic primary.</p><p>For well-known candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden, it offers a do-over following widely panned performances in Miami. But for struggling White House hopefuls, it could be a last chance to breathe life into a campaign before tougher debate qualification rules kick in that are all but certain to thin the field.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-woman-79-sentenced-to-jail-time-for-feeding-stray-cats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-816142962%20CAT%20THUMB_1564516985265.jpg_7560262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A stray cat looks at one of Carol Pollastrone's cages in Chelsea, MA, April 20, 2017. (Photo by Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)" title="816142962_1564516985265-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio woman, 79, sentenced to jail time for feeding stray cats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/democratic-debate-in-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/28/Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_7554606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Democratic_debate_in_Detroit_0_20190728145907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate in Detroit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/five-year-old-boy-saves-13-people-from-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/27/Little_boy_saves_13_people_from_a_fire_0_7554160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Little_boy_saves_13_people_from_a_fire_0_20190728002213-404023"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Five-year-old boy saves 13 people from fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-mother-charged-with-stabbing-3-year-old-daughter-multiple-times"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/27/Clayton_BritneyJackson_072719_1564240408019_7553760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Clayton_BritneyJackson_072719_1564240408019-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia mother charged with stabbing 3-year-old daughter multiple times</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-killed-in-hit-and-run-intentionally-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/DF93A9B697D94A63A921FE1B7A9FF7BE_1564540722096_7561277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/DF93A9B697D94A63A921FE1B7A9FF7BE_1564540722096_7561277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/DF93A9B697D94A63A921FE1B7A9FF7BE_1564540722096_7561277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/DF93A9B697D94A63A921FE1B7A9FF7BE_1564540722096_7561277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/DF93A9B697D94A63A921FE1B7A9FF7BE_1564540722096_7561277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man killed in hit and run intentionally on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165216643%20THUMB_1564545848847.jpg_7561708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165216643%20THUMB_1564545848847.jpg_7561708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165216643%20THUMB_1564545848847.jpg_7561708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165216643%20THUMB_1564545848847.jpg_7561708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165216643%20THUMB_1564545848847.jpg_7561708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;stage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;beginning&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Debate&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Fox&#x20;Theatre&#x20;July&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Detroit&#x2c;&#x20;Michigan&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Liberals clash with moderates over Medicare for All, immigration and race in 2nd Democratic debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cuddle-your-favorite-candidate-with-primary-pals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Cuddle_your_favorite_candidate_with_Prim_0_7560955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Cuddle_your_favorite_candidate_with_Prim_0_7560955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Cuddle_your_favorite_candidate_with_Prim_0_7560955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Cuddle_your_favorite_candidate_with_Prim_0_7560955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/Cuddle_your_favorite_candidate_with_Prim_0_7560955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cuddle your favorite candidate with Primary Pals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-year-old-with-juvenile-arthritis-selling-lemonade-to-raise-money-for-a-cure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/D8896BD50CEF475F819388491D39F8E4_1564530335615_7560890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/D8896BD50CEF475F819388491D39F8E4_1564530335615_7560890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/D8896BD50CEF475F819388491D39F8E4_1564530335615_7560890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/D8896BD50CEF475F819388491D39F8E4_1564530335615_7560890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/D8896BD50CEF475F819388491D39F8E4_1564530335615_7560890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-year-old with juvenile arthritis selling lemonade to raise money for a cure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/westland-police-save-elderly-woman-from-burning-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_woman%20saved%20from%20house%20fire.1_1564527989369.jpg_7560828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_woman%20saved%20from%20house%20fire.1_1564527989369.jpg_7560828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_woman%20saved%20from%20house%20fire.1_1564527989369.jpg_7560828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_woman%20saved%20from%20house%20fire.1_1564527989369.jpg_7560828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/30/wjbk_woman%20saved%20from%20house%20fire.1_1564527989369.jpg_7560828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Westland police save elderly woman from burning home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 