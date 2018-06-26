Florida man fights SUV with his bare hands in fit of road rage

- A driver in South Florida was caught on video taking his rage out on an SUV.

Video taken by Instagram user @dana_cbr shows a man confronting a driver in the black SUV in Hialeah and fighting the vehicle with is bare hands.

The video was shared on Instagram by user only.in.hialeah.305 with the caption, "Homie just took #roadrage to the next level."

The man is seen punching the grill of the car, and then at one point, he runs forward and throws himself against the vehicle before walking back to his own car

There's no word on what started the incident.

The video has been viewed more than 87,000 times since it was posted.