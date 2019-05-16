< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> Indiana dad lures alleged sexual predator by pretending to be teen

Posted May 16 2019 02:17PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/indiana-dad-lures-alleged-sexual-predator-by-pretending-to-be-teen" addthis:title="Indiana dad lures alleged sexual predator by pretending to be teen"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407290904.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407290904");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407290904-407289388"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Ruff, 29, was arrested after an alert father posed as 13-year-old and captured him." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Brandon Ruff, 29, was arrested after an alert father posed as 13-year-old and captured him.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407290904-407289388" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/16/WJBK-Brandon%20Ruff-051619_1558030480077.jpg_7276267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Ruff, 29, was arrested after an alert father posed as 13-year-old and captured him." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Brandon Ruff, 29, was arrested after an alert father posed as 13-year-old and captured him.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407290904" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SCOTT COUNTY, Indiana (FOX 2)</strong> - An Indiana dad was able to capture and hold an alleged child predator who contacted his 13-year-old child on Facebook, according to the local sheriff's office.</p> <p>Brandon Ruff, 29, was arrested in Scott County, Indiana, after an alert dad pretended to be a 13-year-old child.</p> <p>County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said the dad was checking his child's Facebook when he noticed an adult man talking to his 13-year-old child. The parent then pretended to be the child and the alleged child predator came to the family's home.</p> <p>Instead of meeting the child, he was greeted by the father who held the alleged predator until deputies arrived.</p> <p>When officers arrested Ruff and investigated, they found he had made friends with the child and had previously made arrangment to meet the child before.</p> <p>Ruff was arrested for false informing, child solicitation and child molest with a child under 14 years old using a computer and travelling to the child. </p> <p>Investigators are looking into the possibility of other victims and parents are urged to check their children's Facebook pages, especially the Facebook Messenger, to see if your child has had contact with Brandon Ruff. </p> <p>He also had a fake Facebook Page listed as Sammy Castro. style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.33.16_1557958731075.png_7268385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ALABAMA ABORTION BILL 5P _00.00.33.16_1557958731075.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-being-a-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/12/Let_it_Rip__Being_a_mom_0_7250451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Being_a_mom_0_20190512165319"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Being a mom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>$999,999 bond set for Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images" title="1078617594_1557593478966-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 