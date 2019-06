- King Arthur Flour is recalling more than 14,000 cases of its 5 lb. bag of unbleached all-purpose flour due to an E. coli risk.

The flour was distributed nationwide. These are the six lot codes and three Best Used by dates that are included in the recall:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

King Arthur says certain wheat used to make these bags has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections. So far no illnesses have been reported.

If you bought one of these particular bags of flour you should discontinue use, and throw it away or return it.

King Arthur is also taking this opportunity to remind consumers that flour is not ready-to-eat, and anything made with flour must be baked before eating. Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and never eat raw dough or batter.

E. coli causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.