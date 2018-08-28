Mother: 4th grade son killed self after he was bullied for being gay

- If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Authorities say Denver Public Schools crisis counselors met with children at an elementary school after a 9-year-old student killed himself after he was reportedly bullied for being gay, the Denver Post reports.

The Post reports that the Denver Coroner's Office confirmed Jamel Myles died by suicide on Thursday. DPS spokesman Will Jones says Jamel was a fourth-grader at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School.

"My child died because of bullying. My baby killed himself," Leia Pierce, the boy's mother, told the Post on Monday.

Pierce told the newspaper that her son came out as gay this summer and began wearing fake fingernails on Aug. 20, the first day at school. Pierce says she found Jamel's body on Thursday and tried unsuccessfully to revive her son.

During the summer, Jamel told his mother that he was gay as he curled up in the back seat of the car.

“He was scared because he is a boy and it’s harder on boys when they come out,” Pierce told the Post. “I smiled at him and said, ‘I still loved him.’ This world is missing out.”

School district grief counselors met Monday with students, teachers and school staff.

Jamel loved Pokemon cards, robots, music, and wearing a dress with a tiara and high-heeled shoes, Pierce said.

“I’m dead inside. He was beautiful. He was magic. I lost my greatest gift,” she said.

Every 12.8 minutes in the United States, someone dies by suicide. One in seven ar children.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 19 year olds. Nationally, we lose more than 2,000 children and teens per year.

"To put that into context, we think about 9/11 where we lost 3,000 individuals. And every 18 months, we basically have another 9/11," says Dr. John Ackerman from the Center for Suicide Prevention & Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "We have, really, an obligation to do more to prevent this national public health issue."

Learn more about how you can help this new school year by clicking here.

