R. Kelly charged with prostitution of minor in Minnesota in 2001 allegation Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.</p> <p>The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly's hotel, offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.</p> <p>Freeman says his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.</p> <p>Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg tweeted: "Give me a break. 