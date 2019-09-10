< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Target rolling out new loyalty reward program in October <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:07AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> to give back to. </p><p>For those who use Cartwheel, that will also be integrated into Target Circle. Just look for "Target Circle offers."</p><p>The new program begins on October 6, just in time for the holidays. </p><p>Joining is free, if you don't already have a Target.com account, Cartwheel or Target RedCard. All you have to do to join the rewards program is create a Target.com account, be approved for a RedCard or share your phone number at checkout. </p><p>You can get more information <a href="https://corporate.target.com/article/2019/09/target-circle-nationwide">from Target online here</a>. 