Toys R Us closing stores for good by June 29

- A world without Toys R Us is just days away. The toy and game retailer Toys R Us is closing all of its stores as well as Babies R Us by Friday.

Stores could close Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week depending on the location.

Liquidation for store inventory began in April. Markdowns can be found on store merchandise of up to 90 percent.

The company's closing announcement was made in March after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017. The business reportedly had $5 billion in debt and had struggled to find a potential buyer to revive the struggling chain.

Charles P. Lazarus, who founded Toys R Us six decades ago, died in March at age 94, a week after the chain announced it was going out of business.

Fox News reports the store's mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe that has been a fixture of the company's Wayne, New Jersey, headquarters is headed to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to multiple reports published this month.

The chain has struggled to compete with Walmart, Target and online retailers like Amazon.

More information about Toys R Us closing and locations can be found on their Closing Sale webpage.