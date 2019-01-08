< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fus-and-world-news%2Ftrump-issues-first-veto-after-rebuke-of-border-order width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order data-image="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/trump-issues-first-veto-after-rebuke-of-border-order" data-title="Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/trump-issues-first-veto-after-rebuke-of-border-order" addthis:title="Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395122613");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-395122613-385938480"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-395122613-385938480" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/01/08/president_trump_generic_16_andrea_hanks_1546960075572_6601275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395122613" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.</p><p>Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump maintained that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.</p><p>Trump said: "It is a tremendous national emergency," adding, "our immigration system is stretched beyond the breaking point."</p><p>A dozen defecting Republicans joined Senate Democrats in approving the joint resolution on Thursday, which capped a week of confrontation with the White House as both parties in Congress strained to exert their power in new ways. It is unlikely that Congress will have the two-thirds majority required to override Trump's veto, though House Democrats have suggested they would try nonetheless.</p><p>Trump wants to use the emergency order to divert billions of federal dollars earmarked for defense spending toward the southern border wall. It still faces several legal challenges in federal court.</p><p>Trump is expected to issue his second veto in the coming weeks over a congressional resolution seeking to end U.S. backing for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p>

<p>President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.</p><p>Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump maintained that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.</p><p>Trump said: "It is a tremendous national emergency," adding, "our immigration system is stretched beyond the breaking point."</p> The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019</p><p>One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/new-zealand-mosque-killer-s-rifles-bore-white-supremacist-references" title="New Zealand mosque killer's rifles bore white-supremacist references" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY%20New%20Zealand%20Mosque%20Shootings%20_1552657495894.jpg_6896333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY%20New%20Zealand%20Mosque%20Shootings%20_1552657495894.jpg_6896333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="New Zealand mosque killer's rifles bore white-supremacist references"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY%20New%20Zealand%20Mosque%20Shootings%20_1552657495894.jpg_6896333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/15/GETTY%20New%20Zealand%20Mosque%20Shootings%20_1552657495894.jpg_6896333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="New Zealand mosque killer's rifles bore white-supremacist references"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. New Zealand mosque killer's rifles bore white-supremacist references

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p>

<p>The self-proclaimed racist who attacked a New Zealand mosque conducting Friday prayers during an assault that killed 49 people opened fire with rifles covered in white-supremacist graffiti and listened to a song glorifying a Bosnian Serb war criminal.</p><p>These details highlight the toxic belief system behind an unprecedented, live-streamed massacre, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."</p><p>Trying to understand what motivated the slaughter may be difficult, as some of the material posted by the killer resembles the meme-heavy hate speech prominent in dark corners of the internet. 