VIDEO: Local Chick-Fil-A worker saves choking man's life

- An employee at a local Chick-Fil-A is seen jumping into action and saving a customer's life after he started choking at the restaurant on Saturday.

The Chick-Fil-A located in the Southpark Meadows shopping center caught the entire incident on camera.

A man is seen choking after eating. Another customer jumps into action and begins the Heimlich maneuver. After several attempts, Hunter Harris, an employee at the restaurant, took over and after a few more tries the customer was able to breathe again.

Chick-Fil-A says the customer was fine and continued to eat his meal. Job well done!