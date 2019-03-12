< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fus-and-world-news%2Fwith-new-york-cash-feds-test-100k-rape-kits-and-arrest-1k width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K
Posted Mar 12 2019 03:11PM EDT data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/with-new-york-cash-feds-test-100k-rape-kits-and-arrest-1k" data-title="With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/with-new-york-cash-feds-test-100k-rape-kits-and-arrest-1k" addthis:title="With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394434092");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394434092-394434067"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394434092-394434067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" NEW YORK (ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from a New York prosecutor and federal authorities, spurring over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions in three years, officials said Tuesday. officials said Tuesday.</p><p>It's estimated that another 155,000 or more sex assault evidence kits still await testing, and thousands of results have yet to be linked to suspects. Many who have been identified can't be prosecuted because of legal time limits and other factors.</p><p>Still, "we have begun to rectify what has been a tragic failure of government and law enforcement at all levels -- a decades-long, systematic denial of equal rights for women in the justice system," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement while releasing results of his $38 million investment in testing outside his own turf.</p><p>Law enforcement and lawmakers have faced growing calls in recent years to eliminate what's known as the rape kit backlog -- swabs and samples collected in sex assault cases but never tested for DNA. Victims' advocates see the untested kits as signs that sexual assaults weren't taken seriously enough.</p><p>Vance, who took office after New York City cleared its own testing backlog, and the Department of Justice have worked in tandem since 2015 to help other places tackle theirs.</p><p>The two agencies have paid to send years-old kits to labs from dozens of states and communities, ranging from Flint, Michigan, to Mobile, Alabama, to Las Vegas.</p><p>Some cities also have mobilized on their own. But the big grants from Manhattan and Washington "infused this movement with resources," says Ilse Knecht of the Joyful Heart Foundation, a sexual assault victims' advocacy group that has spotlighted the backlog.</p><p>"There's a lot more to do," she said, but "this was the right thing to do." </p><p>The backlog built up over decades, partly due to the cost of tests that can run $1,000 or more.</p><p>But victims' advocates also say many sex assault cases simply got sidelined over the years by police and prosecutors who unduly disbelieved or downplayed victims' allegations.</p><p>New York City worked through a 17,000-case backlog between 2000 and 2003, an effort that yielded more than 200 prosecutions. Vance, a Democrat elected in 2009, offered other places money to attack their own backlogs and negotiated discount rates with labs.</p><p>His program -- financed with $38 million from settlements in banking-related cases -- dispatched more than 55,000 rape kits to testing labs. The results have yielded 186 arrests and 64 convictions to date, with more investigations and prosecutions still underway, according to a report released Tuesday.</p><p>In Riverside, California, arrests included a suspect in the rape of a teenage girl asleep on her couch in 1996, the report said. The Tempe Police Department in Arizona assigned two cold-case investigators to work full-time on rape kit cases there. North Dakota cleared its entire backlog of 210 kits.</p><p>Meanwhile, another nearly 45,000 rape kits have been sent to labs through the Justice Department program -- and it's produced nearly 899 prosecutions and 498 convictions and plea bargains, according to data the agency provided Monday to The Associated Press.</p><p>The Justice Department has put $154 million over three years into its sexual assault kit initiative, which includes other things besides testing.</p><p>DNA testing is far from a surefire way to close cases. Only some rape kits have sufficient DNA to generate a profile of a potential suspect. He is scheduled to be arraigned later today in Pomona. Authorities said Tuesday that information regarding a second person of interest is being withheld pending further investigation and that the homicide investigation is ongoing.</p><p>Related: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/with-new-york-cash-feds-test-100k-rape-kits-and-arrest-1k" title="With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/12/wjbk_rape%20kits_031219_1552417889716.jpg_6883356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>With New York cash, feds test 100K rape kits and arrest 1K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from a New York prosecutor and federal authorities, spurring over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions in three years, officials said Tuesday.</p><p>It's estimated that another 155,000 or more sex assault evidence kits still await testing, and thousands of results have yet to be linked to suspects. Many who have been identified can't be prosecuted because of legal time limits and other factors.</p><p>Still, "we have begun to rectify what has been a tragic failure of government and law enforcement at all levels -- a decades-long, systematic denial of equal rights for women in the justice system," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement while releasing results of his $38 million investment in testing outside his own turf.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/pd-woman-guzzles-down-6-pack-of-beer-in-target-dressing-room-steals-200-in-merchandise" title="PD: Woman guzzles down 6-pack of beer in Target dressing room, steals $200 in merchandise" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/12/KSAZ%20Elysia%20Johnson%20courtesy%20Lathrop%20Police_1552415765056.jpg_6883323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/12/KSAZ%20Elysia%20Johnson%20courtesy%20Lathrop%20Police_1552415765056.jpg_6883323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="PD: Woman guzzles down 6-pack of beer in Target dressing room, steals $200 in merchandise"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/12/KSAZ%20Elysia%20Johnson%20courtesy%20Lathrop%20Police_1552415765056.jpg_6883323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/12/KSAZ%20Elysia%20Johnson%20courtesy%20Lathrop%20Police_1552415765056.jpg_6883323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="PD: Woman guzzles down 6-pack of beer in Target dressing room, steals $200 in merchandise"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: Woman guzzles down 6-pack of beer in Target dressing room, steals $200 in merchandise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - A suspected shoplifter was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a six-pack of beer , guzzling it down inside a Target dressing room and then walking out of the store with $200 in unpaid merchandise.</p><p>Police in Lathrop, California said Elysia Johnson walked into a local Target and filled a shopping cart with clothing and a six-pack of Stella Artois beer. She then locked herself inside one of the dressing rooms and spent more than an hour “drinking the six-pack."</p><p>“After consuming the six beers, Johnson exited the store without paying for any of the times. 