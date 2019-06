- A 4-year-old boy is getting some attention for calling out a woman and her plane etiquette.

Darryl Small and his son, Rodney, were on their way home to Houston from Disney World when the boy realized the person sitting behind him put her bare foot up on the side of his chair.

"Stinky feet behind me!" the boy can be heard repeating as he looked amazed. His dad was filming him sitting in the middle seat, laughing hysterically.

Darryl says he was filming Rodney because he was trying to catch his reaction to the plane taking off, but instead caught the exchange between his son and the complete stranger.

"Some stinky feet behind me," Rodney said to his dad, before he exclaiming, "it's a lady!"

The boy turned to the row behind him and said something to her, and she quickly pulled her foot down and apologized.

Darryl told Storyful, "Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace but as a child he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious. The lady quickly moved her foot and apologized to him but as a parent I was not offended at all, I found it humorous."

