NORAD Santa Tracker: Where in the world is Santa Claus?

- This weekend, Santa Claus will defy the laws of physics to deliver presents to children all over the world, prompting NORAD's yearly tradition of tracking the jolly old man as he flies around the globe.

You can track Santa at www.noradsanta.org.

"He starts his journey going south down the International Dateline in the Pacific Ocean, and travels west from there as soon as the clock hits the 24th of December," explains Director Preston Schlachter. "So, as far as how he how fast he's going, there's a lot of different theories on it. Our intelligence here at NORAD says that he experiences time a little differently than you and I do in order to hit all those houses."

NORAD will also warn pilots not to fly too close to santa and his reindeer to avoid interfering with his very important work.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking St. Nick since 1955 by employing satellite systems, high powered radar and jet planes to keep an eye on the man in the sky.

"Around December 24, it gets especially busy with our special mission," Schlachter says.

Outside of Christmas Even, NORAD monitors aerospace or marine threats to the United States.