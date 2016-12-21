YouTube star: 'I was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic'

A viral video star said he was kicked off a plane for speaking Arabic to his mother.

Adam Saleh posted videos across social media on Wednesday where he claimed he was booted off the Delta flight for speaking Arabic to his mom.

He recorded what happened on his cell phone while he claims Delta Airlines staff escorted off the flight. He said that other passengers complained about him and the pilot came over and asked him to leave the plane because of other passengers' complaints.

Saleh was on board Delta Flight 1 from London to New York JFK on Monday when he said he got escorted off the plane.

He told CBS that he always talks to his mom on the phone and she only speaks Arabic. At that point, he said a woman in front him turned around and told him he ought to speak English. He said he told her that can speak whatever he wants and then her husband stood up and started shouting at him.

That's when Delta crew intervened.

WATCH THE VIDEO UNFOLD BELOW (WARNING: video contains some strong language):

Delta released a statement Wednesday morning regarding the removal of the passengers.

"Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We're conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect."



The web celebrity has 1.6 million followers on YouTube and 707,000 likes on Facebook and he shared what happened to him on all of his channels.

Saleh also runs his Adam Saleh Vlogs channel that has 2.2 million subscribers. His YouTube video are full of prank videos and also talk about Muslim life. He describes himself as "a professional idiot".