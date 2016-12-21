On wedding day, St. Clair Shores bride surprises grandma in hospital Whats Hot On wedding day, St. Clair Shores bride surprises grandma in hospital When Julia Hillifield said 'I Do', she wanted her entire family there - including her grandmother. But the 89-year-old had fallen ill and couldn't make it to the wedding. So Hillifield brought the wedding to her.

- When Julia Hillifield said 'I Do', she wanted her entire family there - including her grandmother. But the 89-year-old had fallen ill and couldn't make it to the wedding. So Hillifield brought the wedding to her.

On Saturday, Hillifield and her new husband finished saying their vows and then made their way to their reception - after a detour.

They stopped by the hospital to visit Estela Sobah. The 89-year-old St. Clair Shores woman was wheeled into one area while the new bride and groom walked in - still in her wedding gown and he in his tuxedo.

The emotional and happy reunion made her day and, according to the video posted on Facebook, 'everyone cried their eyes out'.

There's more good news: Sobah recovered and was released from the hospital on Monday.