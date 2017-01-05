66-foot icicle hanging from building in China Whats Hot 66-foot icicle hanging from building in China If you think the icicles on your house are bad this winter - think again.

An icicle is hanging from a building in China that measures in at nearly 66 feet long.

The icicle hangs from the fifth floor to the first floor on the side of a residential building in Altay Perfecture, an area of northwest China near Mongolia, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Firefighters sprang into action to prevent that giant icicle from falling on people. Using steel chisels and hammers, they were able to remove it after working on it for more than four hours.