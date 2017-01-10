Pastor posts video of woman in motorized scooter being towed, apologizes

- A Missouri pastor is apologizing after hundreds of people mocked a woman in a motorized scooter in a Facebook viral video. The pastor saw the woman being towed by a pickup truck, and recorded video of the happenings, saying, "Only in Kansas City."

He then posted the video on his Facebook page, where it was reportedly viewed more than a million times and hundreds of people left comments making fun of the woman.

The woman in the video, Becky Kittrell, spoke with FOX 4 in Kansas City. She says the battery died on her power wheelchair, leaving her stranded in the freezing cold.

Thankfully, the man in the truck offered her a ride home - and towed her. That's where the pastor comes in.

Pastor Lamond Rushing witnessed the act of kindness, filmed it and posted it to his Facebook page. The video received thousands of comments. Many comments mocked Kittrell, while others also shamed the pastor for posting the video.

Kittrell said the man showed true kindness and she got wind that the video was online from her son, who saw it circulating the internet.

The pastor tells FOX4 he didn't meant any ill-will by posting the video, and that he was sorry it took such a cruel turn.

"I would apologize from the bottom of my heart. I would never ever intend to try to make fun of her or anything like that," he told FOX 4.

He has since taken the video off his Facebook page.

