WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

A couple vacationing from Missouri got a scary surprise during a boat tour of some Florida marshes.

According to Springfield's KY3, their boat got stuck in a mud bank right next to a big gator.

While the captain worked to get the boat unstuck, Tylor Hindery started streaming video of the too-close alligator on Facebook Live.

That's when the gator leaped towards them and into the boat. All of the chaos was captured live on video.

Hindery and his wife, Emerald, told KY3 that they couldn't believe what happened, and are grateful for their driver who ran toward the gator to scare him out of the boat.

