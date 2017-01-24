Server receives huge tip, uplifting message on receipt

- A server at a Washington D.C. coffee shop and restaurant said she received a very generous tip and a heartwarming note after serving a group of customers Monday afternoon.

The waitress, Rosalynd Harris, said the group that came into Busboys and Poets on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. was in town for Donald Trump’s inauguration. One of them said he was a dentist from Texas, and apparently he liked Harris' smile because when they paid their bill that came to $72.60, the customers left Harris a $450 tip – more than 600 percent of the bill.

In addition to the tip, the customers left Harris a message on the receipt that read:

"We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!"