Girl on mission to hug as many police officers as possible

- A police station may not be an ideal visitor's destination for many, but for one 7-year-old -- it's all that's on her travel itinerary.

Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana is on a mission to hug as many police officers as possible. So far, she's been limited to her own state and several others nearby.

But, her goal is to hug at least two officers in all 50 states by the end of the year.

"God gave me this idea because of everything police officers do for us and they save us," she says.

If you'd like to learn more about Rosalyn's mission, or follow her on her journey, you can do so on her Facebook page her or by visiting www.rosalynloves.com.