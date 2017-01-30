Super Bowl commercials released by Ford, Budweiser, Mr. Clean

Ford, Budweiser, Pepsi, Snickers, and Mr. Clean are are all spending big on Super Bowl LI. The Super Bowl is more than a game - this is the time to sit around, eat some snacks, and wait around for the football to end so the Super Bowl commercials come back.

The Super Bowl is upon us - the season of buildup is finally over and we're less than a week from seeing who will take home the coveted Lombardi Trophy - the Patriots or Falcons. But let's be real - many Americans are watching the game only for the commercials.

The game and its commercials all air this Sunday on FOX!

How big of a deal are the commercials that air during this football holiday? Our northerly neighbors - Canada - fought hard to get the same commercials we'll see this year. This is the first time this has happened - ever.

THE CARS

So who will be the big stars of the breaks? Ford has already debuted a 90 second spot on the brand's Go Further campaign. The video was posted with the description: "There’s a voice inside all of us that says, ‘Go Further’, and that is when things start moving. From innovation to realization, people are at the heart of everything we do at Ford. We go further so you can."

It shows men, women, and children stuck in situations. From a chair lift to a sweater - and even locked out of the house and stuck in the snow or traffic. Then it shows everyone getting out of those situations - most with a Ford, of course:

Ford isn't the only car company investing in Super Bowl spots. Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Buick, and Hyundai are also plunking down a serious amount of cash for these spots.

Hyundai is getting a lot of attention for their innovative campaign. The car company's commercial isn't finished yet - and won't be until the first break starts. The company will be filming the 90-second ad during the game.

How will they pull this off? The title of the campaign is "This year, some of the better moments of the Super Bowl won’t only happen on the field." The company has even pulled in Super Bowl champions Joe Montana and Mike Singletary to build up hype.

The former teammates are talking to a camera about teamwork and leadership - but they're not talking about football. Then an image of soldiers' silhouettes appears with the line "Witness them immediately after the Super Bowl."

THE CANDY

Snickers is also going the live route with the help of Adam Driver of Star Wars for the 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign.

Last year, the candy bar had Willem DaFoe who re-created a different version of Marilyn Monroe's famous skirt-blowing scene for the game.

There's no video on this one - we'll all just have to wait and see.

Then there's Skittles.

This candy is no stranger to the quirky ads - Skittle pox, anyone? Last year, the company went with Steven Tyler for 'The Portrait' of - who else - Steven Tyler made of Skittles. This year, they're skipping the celebrities and going instead for a cute and creative ad encouraging you to 'Romance the Rainbow'.

Psst! Wanna see my sweet new #SB51 commercial ahead of the game? You totally can! #TasteTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/iAFQfdk1gY — Skittles (@Skittles) January 24, 2017

THE DRINKS

Bud Light has already released the ad for the Super Bowl this year - and if you've been watching any TV the past few days, you may have already spotted it. The campaign says goodbye to Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer and its 'Up for whatever' campaign. Instead, it says hello to good feelings about friends who are more than drinking buddies.

Budweiser - and its family of beers - is the only beer company you'll see appear in the Super Bowl. Anheuser-Busch InBev owns the exclusive rights to Super Bowl beer commercials.

And Budweiser has already released a trailer for the ad titled "Born the Hard Way":

You'll see a few Pepsi ads but for now - they're being tightlipped about what exactly we'll see during the game.

THE CLEAN

There's just something about a man who cleans - am I right, ladies? That's what Mr. Clean is going for this year with a bald, buff, and handsome Mr. Clean helping 'Sarah' clean all the right places.

Suddenly, Sarah snaps back to reality and we see who is actually doing the cleaning:

Not too bad for the cleaning company's first Super Bowl ad.

WHO IS OUT?

So - who won't you see? Doritos is out of the game for the first time in ten years, Toyota won't be continuing the Prius 4 chase from last year, BMW is stepping aside, Heinz - despite campaigning to have the Monday after the Super Bowl declared a holiday - is also out, as is Butterfinger, Mini, Taco Bell, and SunTrust.

Of course - this is only a taste of what you'll see during the game on FOX. Find even more of the ads as they're released by clicking here.