Bay Area McDonald's testing Crab Sandwich

Four Bay Area McDonald’s restaurants will begin selling crab sandwiches on Thursday. The fast-food franchise chain added the sandwich to its menu at four South Bay locations. The sandwich is made with snow crab meat on a sliced sourdough bun with seasoned mayonnaise, celery, lettuce and tomato.

McDonald’s says the new addition is part of a trend to experiment with regional flavors and local tastes. “Top Chef” contestant Ryan Scott worked with McDonald’s to develop their version of a crab sandwich.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, the new menu item will be available starting Thursday at 11 a.m. at four McDonald’s in the South Bay. Three are in San Jose (2191 Monterey Road; 2699 Union Ave.; 4838 San Felipe Road) and one is in Santa Clara (3509 Homestead Road).

Pending positive feedback, the crab sandwich will be available at nearly 250 McDonald’s restaurants across the Bay Area later this year.

According to McDonald’s website, the crab sandwich has 410 calories, 24 grams of fat and 14 grams of protein.