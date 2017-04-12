Photographer crops expectant father overseas into maternity photo

- A photographer gave a Texas couple a memory they never thought they would share after a solo maternity shoot, while the expectant father serves his country overseas.

Wesley and Nicole Bedwell are expecting their daughter, Pyper, any day now.

Wesley, A Navy Corpsman, has been stationed overseas since November, causing him to miss precious moments and memories with Nicole as they await their bundle of joy.

So, Nicole hired a photographer to capture moments and memories throughout her pregnancy so Wesley could have photos "to hold dear, while overseas"

During a maternity shoot, Nicole and photographer Tracy Fugitt, of Traci Lynn Photography, came up with an idea to crop Wesley into one of the photos.

The photo, which Traci refers to as '7,000 miles to Pyper' has since gone viral.

In a twist of fate, with the baby expected any day, Nicole developed hypertension and has to deliver the baby this week. With some help from Red Cross, Nicole was able to get Wesley home yesterday.