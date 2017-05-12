Huckleberry the roof dog gets national attention

In one Austin neighborhood there's a friendly dog named Huckleberry who has an unusual hang out spot, the roof.

Neighbor Sarafina Nance spotted Huck atop the roof one day, writing in a tweet "I just saw the bravest most glorious pupper of all time perched majestically on a roof!!!"

The owners of Huck have apparently received so many visitors they posted a letter in the front of their home.

"We appreciate your concern but please do not knock on our door...we know he's up there!" it reads.

The letter says Huckleberry is never left in the backyard without someone being home and says he will only jump off if enticed with food or a ball.

My happy place💙#hucktheroofdog A post shared by Huckleberry (@hucktheroofdog) on May 9, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT