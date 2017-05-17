How much should you give as a graduation gift?

- Graduation season is upon us and many of us get invited to several graduation parties.

While this is exciting, it can also be overwhelming when trying to figure out how much money you should be giving as a gift.

According to savingadvice.com, good etiquette when it comes to grad gifts is $20 to 50 for high school grads you are not close with.

They say $50 to $100 is a good amount for closer friends and family members.

The article also says that for college graduation, people spend between $100 and $500 on graduation gifts.



One would think that money is impersonal, but according to a new survey online, high school graduates prefer cash over gifts to help them get started in their new adult life.