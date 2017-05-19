McDonald's and Uber now delivering from over 1,000 locations

- Next time you’re craving a Big Mac and fries, depending on where you live, you may be able to skip the drive-thru and order it straight to your door.

McDonald’s announced Wednesday it’s teaming up with UberEATS, the ride sharing company's food delivery arm, to offer customers “McDelivery” from over 1,000 locations across the US, reports Business Insider. UberEATS generally charges a flat fee of $4.99, depending on the city, so you're definitely paying a premium for that conveniently delivered Big Mac.

Delivery is now available at hundreds of restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Phoenix, Arizona, and Florida. McDonald’s began testing the service in January at 200 locations in Florida, which resulted in "consistent growth and high levels of customer satisfaction," the company told Business Insider.

The move is also aimed at winning over younger customers willing to pay to have food brought to their door, according to the Chicago Tribune.

McDonald’s isn’t the first fast-food chain to offer delivery. Wendy’s recently launched the service at 135 of its Ohio and Texas locations, while Panera Bread announced in January its plan to roll out delivery to 35 percent to 40 percent of its locations this year, according to Business Insider.

