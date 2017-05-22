Cheating spouses site Ashley Madison says business at all-time high despite hack

- The hookup site for cheating spouses is back and the company says business is better than ever.

Ashley Madison is mounting a comeback and says it has even more users than before the 2015 hack.

In July of 2015, a data breach exposed the names, addresses and sexual preferences of countless adulterers.

According to the New York Post, Ashley madison claims to has now signed up a total of 52.7 million users since its founding 15 years ago.

That's 50 percent more users than the site had two years ago.