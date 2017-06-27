Florida fishermen catch snook from 3rd floor balcony

- The fishermen of Salt Strong, a Tampa company, were having their morning meeting on the third floor of a building on Harbour Island when a couple of snook caught the eye of one of them, who was standing at the glass window.

They decided it was the perfect time to end a meeting early and try snagging the snook from the balcony.

"Thankfully we had a rod ready, and Luke (one of the most accurate artificial lure casters in Florida) got the honors to see if he could catch a snook from three stories high," the company posted on its blog.

The angler, Luke, cast once but the fish didn't bite, so he reeled it in and tried again. A second try was a no-go, but the third time was the charm as the lure bounced just inches from the snook's nose and it took the bait.

They ran down to grab the fish and after a few photo ops, they let the fish go. "Talk about an amazing way to end your Monday morning meeting," the company posted.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW (mobile users click here):

