Young dancer tears up dance floor at DC competition, crowd loses its mind (VIDEO)

- A 10-year-old girl went viral after tearing it up at "Battle of the DMV" dance competition.

Dance teams from D.C., Maryland and Virginia gathered at Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt for an epic showdown on June 17.

Hailing from D.C., the Silver Starlets Dance Team was prepared to show out! But what they weren’t prepared for was the social media fame that followed one of their teammates routine.

When it was time for the captain of the Junior Stand Battle to take the stage, she showed no mercy.

McKenzie Fenton's acrobatic skills, Beyonce like hair whips, and memorizing movements had the crowds screaming!

Melissa Lewis, head coach and part owner of the Silver Starlets, posted Fenton's stellar performance on Facebook. where it was shared numerous times and flooded with positive comments.

The video was so successful, that it landed McKenzie in a dance competition in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 23.

There she will "bring it" and battle two other girls in the Majorette Community who also went viral for having sick dance moves.