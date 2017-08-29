Pregnant woman with ovarian cancer delivers healthy boy

When Aleks Patete and her husband, Dominic, found out she was pregnant last November they were excited. But that joy suddenly turned into fear. During a routine ultrasound, hospital staff noticed a cyst on her ovary and diagnosed Aleks with ovarian cancer.

She told People.com, “The cancer could have progressed a lot further, and we would have had no idea if I wasn’t for my pregnancy.”

Doctors recommended that she terminate the pregnancy so she could undergo aggressive chemotherapy and surgery. But that was not for this mother.

She told People.com, “He saved my life. Now it was my turn to save his life.”

So doctors at University Hospitals in Ohio started her on a chemo course that would maximize both her and the baby’s chance of survival. Over the next five months, both Aleks and her unborn baby would battle the cancer -- together.

In April, Aleks gave birth to DJ -- a beautiful healthy baby boy. After the delivery, Aleks had surgery, finished chemo, and is officially in remission.

She said, “I think about the things that could have happened and what could have gone wrong and there’s no other reason than the grace of God that everything worked out and we are both alive. I truly think God was watching over us.”

