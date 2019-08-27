< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur">Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars">Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/dairy-queen-burgers-not-made-of-human-meat-store-confirms-after-feds-swarm-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/getty_dairyqueensign_082619_1566849634770_7617195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dairy Queen burgers not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dairy-queen-burgers-not-made-of-human-meat-store-confirms-after-feds-swarm-restaurant">Dairy Queen burgers not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral">Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur">Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars">Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dairy-queen-burgers-not-made-of-human-meat-store-confirms-after-feds-swarm-restaurant">Dairy Queen burgers not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral">Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/study-suggests-dogs-are-good-for-owners-heart-health">Study suggests dogs are good for owners' heart health</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/illinois-patient-s-death-may-be-first-in-us-tied-to-vaping">Illinois patient dies of respiratory illness after vaping; may be first in US</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_amazonsatellitefire_082219_1566503601421_7610112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame">Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/ugc_amazonnasafireimg_082119_1566409099680_7607334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show">Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/17/sun_1563382800425_7529517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="July was hottest month ever recorded"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded">July was hottest month ever recorded</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/facebook-instant/flooding-closes-m-59-at-mound-road"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/13/wjbk-groesbeck%20flooding-081319_1565696151246.jpg_7589545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Overnight rains cause some flooding in metro area for Tuesday's commute"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/facebook-instant/flooding-closes-m-59-at-mound-road">Overnight rains cause some flooding in metro area for Tuesday's commute</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-fires-continue-to-rage-as-critics-government-engage-in-bitter-dispute-over-who-is-to-blame">Amazon fires continue to rage as critics, government engage in bitter dispute over who is to blame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/amazon-wildfires-can-be-seen-from-space-nasa-images-show">Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, NASA images show</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/july-was-hottest-month-ever-recorded">July was hottest month ever recorded</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/facebook-instant/flooding-closes-m-59-at-mound-road">Overnight rains cause some flooding in metro area for Tuesday's commute</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/heavy-rains-rolling-in-monday-evening-overnight-flooding-likely">Heavy rains rolling in Monday evening, overnight flooding likely</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/derek-kevra-with-the-science-of-time-between-seeing-lightning-and-hearing-thunder">Derek Kevra with the science of time between seeing lightning and hearing thunder</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/the-jazz-cafe">The Jazz Cafe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/mich-beef-industry-commission-at-the-state-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mich. Beef Industry Commission at the State Fair"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/mich-beef-industry-commission-at-the-state-fair">Mich. Beef Industry Commission at the State Fair</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/taste-test-tuesday-tringale-s-pizza-pinwheels"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Taste_Test_Tuesday__Tringale_s_Pizza_Pin_0_7619507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Taste Test Tuesday: Tringale's Pizza Pinwheels"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/taste-test-tuesday-tringale-s-pizza-pinwheels">Taste Test Tuesday: Tringale's Pizza Pinwheels</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/speed-dating-event-at-arts-beats-eats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speed dating event at Arts, Beats, & Eats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/speed-dating-event-at-arts-beats-eats">Speed dating event at Arts, Beats, & Eats</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/best-bbq-sides-with-redsmoke-bbq"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Best BBQ sides with Redsmoke BBQ"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/best-bbq-sides-with-redsmoke-bbq">Best BBQ sides with Redsmoke BBQ</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/mich-beef-industry-commission-at-the-state-fair">Mich. Beef Industry Commission at the State Fair</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/taste-test-tuesday-tringale-s-pizza-pinwheels">Taste Test Tuesday: Tringale's Pizza Pinwheels</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/speed-dating-event-at-arts-beats-eats">Speed dating event at Arts, Beats, & Eats</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/best-bbq-sides-with-redsmoke-bbq">Best BBQ sides with Redsmoke BBQ</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/stage-deli-in-west-bloomfield-going-strong-since-1962">Stage Deli in West Bloomfield going strong since 1962</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/fixing-broken-glass-pane-in-your-door-with-jill-of-all-trades">Fixing broken glass pane in your door with Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Americans lie about Wi-Fi, cell reception while on vacation, study shows Americans lie about Wi-Fi, cell reception while on vacation, study shows addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot/americans-lie-about-wi-fi-cell-reception-while-on-vacation-study-shows" addthis:title="Americans lie about Wi-Fi, cell reception while on vacation, study shows"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425829663.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425829663");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425829663-425829364"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425829663-425829364" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lie%20wifi%20vacation-082719_1566924706287.jpg_7619668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" Posted Aug 27 2019 12:52PM EDT about Wi-Fi access are acceptable to half (49 percent) of working Americans avoiding checking into the office while on vacation.</p> <p>"Email creep," which refers to work obligations that encroach on personal time, affects two-thirds of U.S. workers, and the excuse most commonly used to avoid checking in while on vacation is poor service.</p> <p>Millennials are the most likely to use this as an excuse with 59 percent indicating this would be something they would do. Forty-nine percent of Gen-Xers would use this excuse and 32 percent of Boomers.</p> <p>Those earning more than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely (53 percent) to use the excuse compared to those earning less than $50,000 (39 percent).</p> <p>Allianz also figured out who the person most likely to use poor connectivity as an excuse was and found that it would be a white (53 percent), college-educated (50 percent) Millennial (59 percent) who is married (53 percent) with children (53 percent) and working full time (50 percent) for an annual salary of more than $50,000 (53 percent) in the Northeast (53 percent).</p> <p>Some Americans, however, are very conscious of staying connected on vacation.</p> <p>The survey found that a quarter of all working Americans (24 percent) make it a point go on vacation in places where they won't be affected by poor cell reception or bad Wi-Fi access that could disrupt <a href="https://www.travelpulse.com/news/features/worlds-best-cities-for-free-wi-fi-and-connectivity.html">their connection to the office</a>.</p> <p>And a majority of Americans would choose to work even more while away if it meant they were able to take more vacations throughout the year.</p> <p>Fifty-four percent said they would prefer to check in with the office if it meant more time off with Millennials leading the way at 64 percent. Boomers were more likely (54 percent) to prefer fewer vacations if it means they could be unplugged from the office.</p> <p>"Most working Americans feel pressured to spend their vacations attached to their work email, when they may just need a few days to unplug. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Whats Hot" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66120" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Whats Hot Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/barbie-introduces-rosa-parks-frida-kahlo-dolls-to-honor-historic-women" title="Barbie introduces Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo dolls to honor historic women" data-articleId="425839521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-barbie%20women-082719_1566930135332.jpg_7619899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Barbie" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barbie introduces Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo dolls to honor historic women</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Barbie is getting an inspirational makeover for its "Inspiring Women" collection.</p><p>Mattel's newly announced collection of both inspirational and historically significant women will feature some very well known figures.</p><p>The collection will include Barbie dolls that look like Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, Katherine Johnson, and Sally Ride.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/popeyes-chicken-sandwich-is-surprise-hit-we-didnt-expect-this-type-of-reaction" title="Popeyes' chicken sandwich is surprise hit: 'We didn't expect this type of reaction'" data-articleId="425784073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CEO__Popeyes____chicken_sandwich_is_surp_0_7619075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CEO__Popeyes____chicken_sandwich_is_surp_0_7619075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CEO__Popeyes____chicken_sandwich_is_surp_0_7619075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CEO__Popeyes____chicken_sandwich_is_surp_0_7619075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/CEO__Popeyes____chicken_sandwich_is_surp_0_7619075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you think Popeyes' new chicken sandwich sounds delicious, you've got lots of company." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Popeyes' chicken sandwich is surprise hit: 'We didn't expect this type of reaction'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Hollan </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 08:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It appears people really wanted a new chicken sandwich .</p><p>Ever since announcing its new one, Popeyes has reportedly been selling out of it. Reports are coming in from across the nation of long lines and restaurants exhausting their supply.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/mans-truck-stolen-while-he-allegedly-robbed-a-nearby-business-police-say" title="Man's truck stolen while he allegedly robbed a nearby business, police say" data-articleId="425780201" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_suspected_of_robbing_store_has_truck_0_7617678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_suspected_of_robbing_store_has_truck_0_7617678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_suspected_of_robbing_store_has_truck_0_7617678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_suspected_of_robbing_store_has_truck_0_7617678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Man_suspected_of_robbing_store_has_truck_0_7617678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities said a man reported his truck stolen and they later discovered he was allegedly robbing a business when his truck was taken." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man's truck stolen while he allegedly robbed a nearby business, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 07:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Washington man ended up behind bars after he reported his truck stolen and police discovered it was taken while the man was allegedly robbing a business.</p><p>Around 6 a.m. Saturday, Kennewick police responded to reports of a vehicle theft in a local parking lot.</p><p>The vehicle owner, William Kelley, told police someone had taken his red 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck. It also had a maroon canopy, according to police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/27/6%20TX%20401%20big%20sur%20bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png_7619551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Ventana Wildlife Society’s “Condor Cam” captured a black bear feeding at the condor sanctuary in Big Sur." title="6 TX 401 big sur bear_00.00.03.07_1566919566027.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pul Trujillo was arrested after he was identified stealing 22 boxes of Dairy Queen ice cream bars. (Photo by San Miguel County Jail)" title="dairy queen thief_1566859231891.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dairy-queen-burgers-not-made-of-human-meat-store-confirms-after-feds-swarm-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/getty_dairyqueensign_082619_1566849634770_7617195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The front of a Dairy Queen is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_dairyqueensign_082619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dairy Queen burgers not made of human meat, store confirms after feds swarm restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frazzled-girls-adorable-back-to-school-photo-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy%20of%20Barrhead%20News_1566607301600.jpg_7613574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="One adorably frazzled picture taken after a five-year-old girl’s first day back at school has gone massively viral on Facebook, though her mother is still mystified as to how the youngster got so messy in the first place. (Courtesy of Barrhead News)" title="LucieFirstDayOfSchool_Banner_Courtesy of Barrhead News_1566607301600.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frazzled girl's adorable back-to-school photo goes viral</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-looking-to-speak-with-man-seen-driving-murdered-ferndale-woman-s-car" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lily%20camara%20poi-082719%20_OP_1_CP__1566912233327.jpg_7619164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lily%20camara%20poi-082719%20_OP_1_CP__1566912233327.jpg_7619164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lily%20camara%20poi-082719%20_OP_1_CP__1566912233327.jpg_7619164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lily%20camara%20poi-082719%20_OP_1_CP__1566912233327.jpg_7619164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-lily%20camara%20poi-082719%20_OP_1_CP__1566912233327.jpg_7619164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police looking to speak with man seen driving murdered Ferndale woman's car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/eb-i-696-closed-at-southfield-for-overturned-semi-with-leaking-fuel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-overturned%20semi%20southfield-082719_1566916044848.jpg_7619296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-overturned%20semi%20southfield-082719_1566916044848.jpg_7619296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-overturned%20semi%20southfield-082719_1566916044848.jpg_7619296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-overturned%20semi%20southfield-082719_1566916044848.jpg_7619296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-overturned%20semi%20southfield-082719_1566916044848.jpg_7619296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>EB I-696 closed at Southfield for overturned semi with leaking fuel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-name-for-cobo-center-to-be-announced-today" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-tcf%20center%20cobo%20rename-082719_1566919127582.jpg_7619429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-tcf%20center%20cobo%20rename-082719_1566919127582.jpg_7619429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-tcf%20center%20cobo%20rename-082719_1566919127582.jpg_7619429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-tcf%20center%20cobo%20rename-082719_1566919127582.jpg_7619429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-tcf%20center%20cobo%20rename-082719_1566919127582.jpg_7619429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TCF announces renaming of Cobo Center as TCF Center</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-shot-at-night-club-in-pontiac-after-fight-breaks-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-vogue%20nightclub%20pontiac-082719_1566906502067.jpg_7619302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-vogue%20nightclub%20pontiac-082719_1566906502067.jpg_7619302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-vogue%20nightclub%20pontiac-082719_1566906502067.jpg_7619302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-vogue%20nightclub%20pontiac-082719_1566906502067.jpg_7619302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/wjbk-vogue%20nightclub%20pontiac-082719_1566906502067.jpg_7619302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 shot at night club in Pontiac after fight breaks out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-driver-arrested-for-assault-dangerous-ride-he-gave-passenger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/uber%20driver%20harassment1_1566878930996.jpg_7618842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/uber%20driver%20harassment1_1566878930996.jpg_7618842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/uber%20driver%20harassment1_1566878930996.jpg_7618842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/uber%20driver%20harassment1_1566878930996.jpg_7618842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/uber%20driver%20harassment1_1566878930996.jpg_7618842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber driver arrested for assault, dangerous ride he gave passenger</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> Local
Hall of Shame
Let it Rip
Chapter 10
Detroit's Most Wanted
FOXe Reports
Weather
Traffic
Airport Delays
Gas Tracker
FOX 2 Weather App
Closings
Mornings
Amy's Angels
Style File
Tech Talk
Get Fit
Kids Health & Safety
The Doctor is In
Weekend
Sports
Lions
Red Wings
Pistons Tigers
Wolverines
Spartans
Community
CMNH Heroes
Community Calendar
Giving Guide Live
Healthworks
Contests
Money Saver
Job Shop href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a © Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 