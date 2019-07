- The party may be Saturday but Dave Bishop was dressed ready to go far before then.

The Third Annual 'Dave Choice Awards' show is this Saturday. Taking place at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Theatre, the Red Carpet is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the Gala Show begins at 7:30 p.m..

Co-hosted by Fox 2's Josh Landon and Shay OMY God, another media personality, teh night is meant to encourage, inspire and celebrate all achievements within the Metro Detroit community.

The theatre is located at 15801 Michigan Ave., in Dearborn.