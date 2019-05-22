< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408397404" data-article-version="1.0">When Disney+ launches in November, it could spell trouble for Netflix.</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408397404" data-article-version="1.0">When Disney+ launches in November, it could spell trouble for Netflix.</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408397404" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=When Disney+ launches in November, it could spell trouble for Netflix.&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot/disney-plus-netflix-star-wars-marvel-streaming" data-title="When Disney+ launches in November, it could spell trouble for Netflix." addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot/disney-plus-netflix-star-wars-marvel-streaming" addthis:title="When Disney+ launches in November, it could spell trouble for Netflix."> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408397404.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408397404");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408397404-408389216"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408397404-408389216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_netflix%20doom_052219_1558544577098.jpg_7302234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jack.nissen@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot/disney-plus-netflix-star-wars-marvel-streaming">Jack Nissen</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:46PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> It's also a lesson that the streaming service Netflix is going to remember after Nov. 12, 2019.</p><p>That's when the Walt Disney Company is scheduled to launch Disney+, its own streaming service. That's also the day Netflix loses all Disney-owned content. That's because Disney plans to consolidate all of its movies and shows into one place. Some of what Disney owns includes:</p> <ul> <li>The Marvel franchise</li> <li>The Star Wars Franchise</li> <li>Pixar Studios</li> <li>National Geographic</li> <li>ESPN</li> </ul> <p>These brands have spawned some of the highest grossing films in the world. Avengers: Endgame is already the second highest-grossing film of all time with $2.6 billion. Two spots behind that is Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $2.06 billion and Avengers: Infinity War at $2.04 billion.</p><p>And don't forget the myriad of children's movies that have been produced over the years. Hits like Toy Story, Frozen and Finding Nemo are also owned by Disney. Netflix will lose all of this.</p><p>Disney reigns supreme in the content it owns. With a market value of $238 billion and title as the <a href="https://www.forbes.com/global2000/list/2/#tab:overall">70th largest publicly traded company</a> in the world, it should come as no surprise that Disney has dominated the media landscape. </p><p>Things get even trickier when you hear the subscription cost for Disney+: $6.99 a month. That's almost $6 more than Netflix's most popular subscription plan of $13 a month.</p><p>Netflix is considered a disruptor in the media industry because it changed the rules for how people watched their favorite TV shows. <section id="story408397404" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<h3>More Whats Hot Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nebraska police arrested a man on suspicion of false reporting, domestic assault and other crimes after he tried giving officers a fake name while wearing a lanyard that had his real name on it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after giving officers fake name while wearing lanyard with his real name</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities arrested a man in Nebraska on suspicion of false reporting after he tried giving police a fake name despite wearing a lanyard with his real name on it.</p><p>Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln police responded to reports of a domestic assault at a home. Before officers headed to the scene, they were made aware they would be contacting a 26-year-old suspect named Markel Towner who had two arrest warrants.</p><p>When officers arrived they found a man matching Towner’s description sitting in a vehicle outside of the home. An officer approached the man, asking for his name.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-coke-infamous-1985-failed-formula-resurrected-for-stranger-things-partnership" title="'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coca-Cola and Netflix announced Tuesday that they will be re-releasing New Coke as part of a partnership to promote Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which is set to take place in 1985, a year of infamy for the Coca-Cola Company." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“New Coke” is back, but you may not have ever known that it was gone, or that it even existed in the first place.</p><p>Coca-Cola and Netflix announced Tuesday that they will be re-releasing New Coke as part of a partnership to promote Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which is set to take place in 1985, a year of infamy for the Coca-Cola Company.</p><p>Back in 1985, Coca-Cola suffered one of its worst marketing blunders when it changed the formula for Coke, creating New Coke. It was an attempt to combat declining sales numbers in a consumer market that was favoring the sweeter taste of Pepsi-Cola as well as non-cola sodas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whats-hot/pathetic-frog-birthday-cake-from-supermarket-leaves-parents-mortified-it-was-a-disgrace" title="'Pathetic' frog birthday cake from supermarket leaves parents 'mortified': 'It was a disgrace'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Parents_upset_after_cake_decorators_try__0_7299860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Parents_upset_after_cake_decorators_try__0_7299860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Parents_upset_after_cake_decorators_try__0_7299860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Parents_upset_after_cake_decorators_try__0_7299860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Parents_upset_after_cake_decorators_try__0_7299860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parents in Australia were left outraged after they picked up a cake for their son’s frog-themed birthday party and saw one decorator’s unusual interpretation of the amphibian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Pathetic' frog birthday cake from supermarket leaves parents 'mortified': 'It was a disgrace'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexandra Deabler </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Parents in Australia were left outraged after they picked up a cake for their son’s frog-themed birthday party and saw one decorator’s unusual interpretation of the amphibian.</p><p>Shane Hallford, 43, said he ordered the $49 AUD ($35) cake at Woolworths, an Australian supermarket chain, three days prior to the event.</p><p>“They told me it could be done, no worries at all. He wrote down everything I said and said it would be ready by Sunday morning. I was very excited to see it,” Shane said, The Sun reported .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-coke-infamous-1985-failed-formula-resurrected-for-stranger-things-partnership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/STRANGER%20THINGS%20NEW%20COKE%20BANNER%20COCA%20COLA%20COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg_7299982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Coke cans roll off a production line near Atlanta earlier this month. On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-avocados-curb-appetite-and-help-with-weight-loss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Untitled-1_1558472240143_7298878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Avocados are pictured on display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="Untitled-1_1558472240143-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds avocados curb appetite and help with weight loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-who-was-cut-from-murdered-mothers-womb-opens-eyes-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20boy%20ochoa%20lopez_1558460083866.jpg_7297683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family said Monday that baby Yovani opened his eyes while being held by his father. He remained hospitalized in grave condition on life support. (Photo credit: Provided images / family)" title="baby boy ochoa lopez_1558460083866.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-opera-house-honors-aretha-franklin-raises-money-for-anti-bullying-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Still0520_00001_1558401273985_7294937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0520_00001_1558401273985.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit Opera House honors Aretha Franklin, raises money for anti-bullying program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light <h3>Most Recent</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_police%20arrest%20csc%20suspect_1558582054511.jpg_7304366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teen escapes sexual predator, Detroit police arrest suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-caught-on-camera-stealing-70-inch-tv-from-dearborn-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/wjbk-dearborn%20tv%20stolen-052319_1558615815873.jpg_7305080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man caught on camera stealing 70-inch TV from Dearborn home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-cop-part-of-group-charged-with-leaving-500-bill-at-japanese-steakhouse" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/wjbk_500%20dollar%20dine%20and%20dash.jpg_1558576042670.jpg_7304112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit cop part of group charged with leaving $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-detroit-city-councilman-kwame-kenyatta-dies-at-63" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/KENYATTA%20FILE_1558574062945.jpg_7304019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Detroit City Councilman Kwame Kenyatta dies at 63</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wayne-co-mental-health-court-helps-those-who-don-t-belong-in-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/EE10B205161E46FA8E0AC1DD28C3508E_1558571776158_7303684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayne Co Mental Health Court helps those who don't belong in jail</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/whats_hot', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/whats_hot', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/whats_hot', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/whats_hot', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/whats_hot', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408397404'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> 