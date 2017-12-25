Elves make surprise puppy, kitten deliveries for Christmas

- Families who decided it was the right time to adopt a puppy arranged for elves to make Christmas deliveries, surprising the young ones in their households.

The elves - volunteers with Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue - delivered 20 puppies and kittens around Manatee County Christmas Eve and morning.

Organizers said this was the first year for the special delivery program and it was such a success, they intend to make it a new tradition.

"All of our elves said it was the best Christmas ever to be able to be a part of it," Nate's Honor Animal Rescue 's Executive Director Dari Oglesby said.

Oglesby said some of the puppies and kittens were rescued by Nate's Honor Animal Rescue from kill shelters or brought in as orphans.

The deliveries began with a fundraiser where families purchased a package that included the adoption and Christmas delivery, plus a crate, toys, a bed, preventatives, bowls, leash, collar, and everything they would need for a new four-legged family member.

The non-profit, no-kill rescue group focuses on saving the lives of pets and education about pet ownership. For more information, visit http://www.nateshonoranimalrescue.org/.