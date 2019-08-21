When deputies arrived, they noticed both of the driver's side tires were flat and a 26-year-old man was trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to repair them.
The man was arrested for being under the influence of drugs, his identity has not been released.
The rampant wildfires spreading across the Amazon can be seen from space, according to new images from NASA.
The images were captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite, NASA Earth Observatory said in a post . There were "several fires burning in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, and Mato Grosso on August 11 and August 13, 2019."
Amazonas, the largest state in Brazil, recently declared a state of emergency over the forest fires, according to Euro News .
A new blood test could predict if you will die in the next decade with more than 80 percent accuracy, researchers claim.
The groundbreaking test, which can estimate a person's risk of early death, was developed by a team in Germany. And they say it could be used to warn people they do not have long to live - encouraging them to have a healthier lifestyle.
Two Florida tourists got quite a scare on a ride at a Florida Panhandle amusement park – without even leaving the ground.
Video footage shows the two men about to be launched from the slingshot-style ride at Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach when one of the ride’s two main cables appears to snap and fray.
Krissy Hurst of Havana, Florida posted the video on Facebook. She told FOX 13 that she and a friend were at the park Saturday night when they happened to run into an acquaintance and his brother-in-law, who was visiting from California.