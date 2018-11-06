Pringles selling 3 flavors of limited Thanksgiving chips

Posted: Nov 06 2018 10:34AM EST

Updated: Nov 06 2018 10:43AM EST

(WJBK) - You can get the taste of Thanksgiving dinner in a can this year, thanks to Pringles.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips will not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online at the kellogsstore.com. They cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was "so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions" when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year. 

Supplies are limited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
 

