Pringles selling 3 flavors of limited Thanksgiving chips

- You can get the taste of Thanksgiving dinner in a can this year, thanks to Pringles.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

The limited-edition chips will not available in stores. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST online at the kellogsstore.com. They cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was "so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions" when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t - like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018

Supplies are limited.

