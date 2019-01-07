Whitmer signs executive directive protecting LGBT state employees

- Gov. Whitmer continued her wading into gubernatorial initiatives with another executive directive today.

This time, it's directed at strengthening anti-discrimination policies protecting LGBT state employees.

"My question on day one was what can I do personally do immediately to set the tone to protect people and that is through an executive directive," said Whitmer during a press conference.

Whitmer signed the directive at Affirmations in Ferndale, the largest LGBT community center in Michigan and one of the largest in the country.

"I am proud to stand alongside Gretchen Whitmer as she issues this historic directive protecting LGBT Michiganders from discrimination in executive employment, state contracting and services," said Erin Knott, of Equality Michigan.